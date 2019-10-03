Play

The 49ers signed Johnson to a contract Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was released by the Chargers last week, and he now stands to provide depth in San Francisco's secondary. The veteran cornerback also offers substantial upside on special teams.

