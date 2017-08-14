Play

Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Johnson, who's under concussion protocol, was listed with a no-contact designation on the injury report. No matter, his return in any capacity is a positive sign that he could return to the field sooner than later.

