49ers' Dontae Johnson: Limited in Monday's practice
Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.
Johnson, who's under concussion protocol, was listed with a no-contact designation on the injury report. No matter, his return in any capacity is a positive sign that he could return to the field sooner than later.
