Johnson picked up a groin injury during the team's Week 4 oss to the Eagles but played through it, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Johnson gutted out the injury as the 49ers were out of other options at cornerback. With Richard Sherman (calf) eligible to return from injured reserve, the team could have reinforcements on the way in the secondary. That leaves Johnson's status both on the active roster and from an injury perspective in limbo for a Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins.