Johnson finished the 2017 campaign with a career-high 77 tackles (69 solo) and an interception in 16 games as a starter.

Johnson's 77 tackles crushed his previous season high of 34, but his lone interception actually tied his previous best as well. While two career interceptions are nothing to write home about, it is interesting to note that both were taken to the house by the 26-year-old. The 6-foot-2 corner has always been a part of the 49ers defensive back rotation since he was drafted back in 2014, but he really took a hold of one of the starting corner spots following Rashard Robinson's trade mid-season. Johnson is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, but it wouln't be surprising to see the 49ers pursue him aggressively after his career year and their general lack of talent at the corner position.