Johnson (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson sustained the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers. The torn ACL is a tough blow for Johnson, who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury before spending most of the 2022 season on the practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point during the 2023 campaign.