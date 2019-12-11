Play

Johnson signed with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Since starting for the 49ers in 2017, Johnson has been a bit of a suit case, making stops in Buffalo, San Francisco again and Los Angeles (Chargers). The 28-year-old's services are needed again, though, as Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Wuan Williams (concussion) both have uncertain statuses for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. Johnson could have play a majority of snaps if neither of the aforementioned corners is active.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories