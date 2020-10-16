Johnson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson started at cornerback in Weeks 3 and 4 before suffering this groin injury. The 49ers' secondary is quite banged up, as Richard Sherman (calf) and K'Waun Williams (knee) are on IR while Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) is considered questionable. If Moseley is also ruled out, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jason Verrett are expected to start while Jamar Taylor rotates in at slot corner.