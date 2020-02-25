Play

Johnson finished with three tackles through nine regular season games between the Chargers and 49ers in 2019.

Johnson began the year with the Chargers before being released then signed by the team that drafted him in 2014. The 28-year-old saw limited action, serving as corner depth during his brief stint with both clubs. Johnson will look for a new start as an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

