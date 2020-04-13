49ers' Dontae Johnson: Staying in San Francisco
Johnson has re-signed with the 49ers on a one-year contract.
Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2014 and stayed with the the team through 2017. He spent time with several franchises the next two seasons before returning to San Francisco in 2019. The veteran is primarily a special teams contributor, while also providing some depth at cornerback.
