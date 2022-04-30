The 49ers selected Jackson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Shortly before the draft, there was some sentiment Jackson could sneak into the latter part of the first round. That ultimately wasn't the case, but Jackson is still a nice value at the end of the second. Jackson impressed scouts with a 37-inch vertical and 127-inch broad jump at the combine. He has had an interesting pre-draft process, as he weighed in at 254 pounds at the combine and then 273 at the USC pro day. It will be interesting to see whether he can continue to generate pressure off the edge with the added weight.