Jackson (shoulder) was not listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson picked up a lingering shoulder injury during San Francisco's preseason game against the Packers on Aug. 12, but he appears to be passed this issue heading into the team's Week 1 contest against the Bears on Sunday. The 49ers' top pick of the 2022 NFL Draft should add to an already dangerous pass-rushing unit featuring fellow defensive ends Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam this season.