Jackson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Friday night's exhibition game against the Packers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was seen entering the 49ers medical tent with a right shoulder issue Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The rookie second-round pick appeared to be dealing with significant pain as he walked to the locker room with his arm dangling to his side, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area; so, it's likely that San Francisco will be overly cautious when deciding whether to bring him back into the team's preseason opener.