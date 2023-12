Greenlaw (ankle/hip) is not among San Francisco's inactives Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Greenlaw has been dealing with hip and ankle injuries, limiting him to a DNP/DNP/LP progression during Week 15 prep. However, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks indicated Thursday that he expected Greenlaw to be able to play against Arizona, and that will indeed be the case. Greenlaw has logged at least seven tackles in eight of his 12 games this season.