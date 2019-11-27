Play

Greenlaw registered eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 37-8 win over the Packers.

Greenlaw has racked up eight or more tackles and played at least 94 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in three consecutive games. He should remain busy against MVP front runner Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 13.

