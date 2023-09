Greenlaw (hamstring) was a regular participant at practice Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old linebacker had been sidelined by a hamstring issue since August 10, but it now appears he's set up to play Week 1 at Pittsburgh. After recording a career-high 127 tackles in 2022, he'll likely be busy right off the bat in 2023 when he starts lined up against Najee Harris.