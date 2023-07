Greenlaw (finger) was spotted participating at 49ers' camp Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw spent most of the offseason recovering from finger surgery but has since moved past the issue. The fifth-year linebacker had the best year of his career in 2022, tallying 127 tackles, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He'll return to his starting spot in one of the best linebacker corps in football alongside Fred Warner ahead of the coming season.