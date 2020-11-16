Greenlaw racked up 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New Orleans.
Greenlaw continued to start alongside the talented Fred Warner, but it was the former that finally led the defense in tackles. The second-year linebacker has thrived since taking over the starting weakside linebacker job from the recently-traded Kwon Alexander, averaging 8.2 tackles per game with one total sack in the five games he has started this season. Warner is still the top dog of the linebacking unit, but Greenlaw proved he can provide solid tackle totals for IDP owners. A matchup against the Rams' play-heavy offense resides on the other side of the 49ers' bye week.