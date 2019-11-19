Play

Greenlaw recorded 10 tackles during Monday's 36-26 victory over the Cardinals.

That's a new career high in tackles for the fifth-round rookie out of Arkansas. Seeing heavy playing time over the past two weeks, has Greenlaw racked up 20 tackles and one interception. He should have plenty of opportunity to keep it up with former starting linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) on injured reserve.

