Greenlaw (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Vikings, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old linebacker out of Arkansas was able to log limited practice sessions on Friday and Saturday after not practicing Thursday, making it seem as if he's trending in the right direction to play Monday night. Greenlaw has appeared in five games for San Francisco this season, recording 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups.