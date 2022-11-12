site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Cleared for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Greenlaw (calf) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.
Greenlaw practiced in full Friday after being limited for consecutive days to start the week. Barring any setbacks, he will take on his usual role at weakside linebacker.
