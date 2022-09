Greenlaw was not on San Francisco's injury report Friday ahead of Week 2 versus Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Greenlaw saw his practice reps limited earlier this week as he dealt with an elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. The Niners will be glad to have their starting linebacker available to cover Noah Fant in the flat and meet Rashaad Penny between the tackles.