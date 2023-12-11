Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Greenlaw (hip) is day-to-day this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw briefly left Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks with a hip issue, but returned shortly after and finished the game with four tackles (two solo) while playing 53 snaps on defense. It was his lowest tackling output of the year, though the sustained injuries to his hip and knee could have played a part in his involvement around the ball. His practice participation over the week will provide more clarity for his availability in Week 15 against the Cardinals.