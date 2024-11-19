Greenlaw (Achilles) could have his 21-day practice window to return to injured reserve open this week, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn left Achilles that he suffered against the Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII in February. General manager John Lynch told reporters Monday that Greenlaw will need to practice for a few weeks before returning from IR, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. There's no guarantee that Greenlaw would be ready to play should he be activated from IR, but it's a good sign that the veteran linebacker is ready to take the next step in his rehab program.