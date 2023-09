Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Greenlaw is "day to day" with an ankle injury he suffered in Thursday night's 30-12 win over the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw picked up the injury in the second half and logged just 84 percent of the defensive snaps after playing 97 percent and 99 percent in Weeks 1 and 2. On the season, he has 22 tackles, one TFL, one QB hit and one pass breakup. The 49ers get a sort of mini-bye ahead of Week 4 versus Arizona nine days from now.