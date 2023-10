Greenlaw is considered day-to-day after sustaining a shoulder sprain in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Bengals, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

He still managed to play 95 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday and registered eight tackles (six solo) for the game. The 49ers are on bye next week, which should give Greenlaw plenty of time to rest up and be fully healthy for their Week 10 contest against the Jaguars.