Greenlaw was handed a one-game suspension without pay Monday for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

The suspension stems from an incident that occurred midway through the second quarter, when Greenlaw was involved in a skirmish on the Seattle sideline and used his helmet to head-butt the Seahawks' Ernest Jones, who wasn't wearing a helmet. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Greenlaw will appeal the suspension, but his history -- with the Broncos last season, he also received a one-game ban for unsportsmanlike conduct -- may work against him in getting the suspension overturned. Barring a successful appeal, the veteran linebacker will miss the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Commanders before returning to action Oct. 25 versus the Falcons.