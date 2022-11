Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chargers following a helmet-to-helmet hit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Greenlaw had a helmet-to-helmet hit against Justin Herbert shortly before halftime during Sunday's matchup and was tossed from the game after a discussion by the referees. Prior to Greenlaw's departure, he recorded seven tackles (six solo). It wouldn't be surprising to see the 2019 fifth-rounder return to action for next Monday's game against Arizona.