Greenlaw (knee) is expected to return to practice before Saturday's wild-card round game against the Seahawks, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Greenlaw was unable to practice in any capacity before sitting out the regular-season finale, but a return to practice could pave the way for the productive linebacker to suit up in San Francisco's playoff opener. Greenlaw had 127 tackles (82 solo) over 15 appearances in the regular season.