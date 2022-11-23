Greenlaw recorded nine tackles (eight solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Monday's 38-10 win over Arizona.

Greenlaw finished as San Francisco's second-leading tackler behind cornerback Charvarius Ward in this blowout win on Monday Night Football. After lining up on 66 defensive snaps while playing two of three possible games the past four weeks, the 25-year-old linebacker returned to his every-down role from early in the season, playing 82 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps Week 11. Greenlaw now has 74 tackles over nine games played in 2022, and, barring injury, he should set a new career high in stops this season.