Greenlaw (back) doesn't carry a designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks.
Greenlaw was sidelined for the 49ers' regular-season finale against Arizona due to a back injury sustained Week 17. However, he was able to return to practice in full Thursday after logging back-to-back limited practices earlier in the week, and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the linebacker will be a "full go" for Saturday's wild-card game against Seattle, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Greenlaw has amassed a career-high 127 tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season, and he'll continue to form one of the league's best linebacker duos alongside Fred Warner heading into the playoffs.