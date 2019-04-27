The 49ers selected Greenlaw in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

The Arkansas product heads to the Bay Area after a productive four-year career with the Razorbacks. Greenlaw was recruited as a safety and is somewhat undersized for a linebacker at 5-foot-11 and 237 pounds, but he has good instincts and can help in coverage as well. He will likely begin his career as a special teamer.

