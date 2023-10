Greenlaw (hamstring) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Greenlaw was able to play through an ankle issue during the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Cowboys, but it seems as if he won't be able to do the same with a hamstring injury this weekend. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is expected to see an uptick in work as San Francisco's third linebacker with Greenlaw missing time.