Greenlaw pulled his hamstring at practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After rehabbing from finger surgery this offseason, Greenlaw suffered another that has a chance of keeping him sidelined for a stretch. This hamstring pull is something to look out for now and into the coming season, as soft tissue injuries can linger. Once the 26-year-old returns to form, expect him to continue starting alongside Fred Warner on one of the best defenses in the NFL.