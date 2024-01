Greenlaw finished Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders with 10 tackles (six solo).

Greenlaw registered double-digit tackles for the second-straight game and the fifth time this season. The 2019 fifth-round pick out of Arkansas has accumulated 120 tackles this season, second on the team behind Fred Warner. With the 49ers locked into the top seed of the NFC, it's likely that Greenlaw will see far less snaps -- if any -- in the team's regular-season finale against the Rams.