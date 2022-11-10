Greenlaw (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in a loss to Kansas City in Week 7 and was unable to play Week 8 versus the Rams. San Francisco's Week 9 bye gave the linebacker an opportunity to rest, but he nonetheless was limited in the team's first practice session this week. Greenlaw's status to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football is uncertain, but he appears to have a "good chance" of playing in the contest, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.