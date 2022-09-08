Greenlaw (elbow) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' practice report Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Greenlaw suffered a hamstring injury during last year's playoffs that carried over into training camp this August. The linebacker was finally able to fully practice again two weeks ago, but it now appears that he has picked up a new injury since this return. Should this injury persist, then fellow linebackers Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles should see increased usage during Sunday's road matchup against the Bears.