Greenlaw (Achilles/knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Greenlaw made his 2024 regular-season debut this past Thursday against the Rams, playing 30 defensive snaps and logging eight tackles (three solo) in the process. It was his first game since he tore his Achilles during Super Bowll LVIII against the Chiefs in February, and he'll likely have his practice participation and snap count limited over the final three games of the regular season. As long as he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days, he should be able to play against Miami on Sunday.