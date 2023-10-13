The 49ers have listed Greenlaw (hamstring) as questionable ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw fought through an ankle injury prior to the team's Week 5 victory over the Cowboys and ultimately recorded five solo tackles and one sack. It looks like he also picked up a new hamstring issue in the game. His status Sunday is unlikely to be determined until hours before kickoff, as he will have to test things out on the field and get the go-ahead from team doctors. The standout linebacker is backed up by Dee Winters, who would likely be the next man up, if needed.