Greenlaw notched eight tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

Greenlaw has logged at least seven total tackles in each of his last four appearances. With 88 total tackles (61 solo) through 11 contests Greenlaw is well on track to tally a new career-best mark, though he's still looking for his first sack of the 2022 campaign.