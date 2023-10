Greenlaw (hamstring) sat out of practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said "hopefully he'll feel better tomorrow" on radio station KNBR after practice. Greenlaw missed a practice last week with an ankle injury but recovered in time to play in the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Cowboys. Greenlaw has 37 tackles, two passes defensed and one sack in five starts this season.