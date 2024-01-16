Greenlaw (Achilles) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

With San Francisco already having the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up going into Week 18, Greenlaw was able to rest his Achilles injury in hopes of being ready for the team's divisional round matchup. Despite the two weeks of rest, it seems as if the 26-year-old linebacker is still dealing with this issue. Greenlaw could very well carry an injury designation into Saturday's affair after Tuesday's DNP and his practice participation will be something to look out for over the next few days.