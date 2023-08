Greenlaw (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Aside from some side work, Greenlaw has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Aug. 10. The original expectation was that he would be back by now, but it looks like the 49ers are continuing to err on the side of caution. When healthy, the 26-year-old is slated to start at weakside linebacker. Next week's injury report should provide much more clarity on his status heading into Week 1.