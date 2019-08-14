Greenlaw was limited to just individual drills during Wednesday's practice as he nurses a stinger, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but the team is likely giving him a chance to recover following the first preseason game. The Arkansas product was selected in the fifth-round during April's draft, and is looking to secure not only a roster spot, but a prominent role in the defense. Expect the team to continue to update Greenlaw's status as his health progresses.