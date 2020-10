Greenlaw (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers defense has been decimated by injuries, and Greenlaw will miss a second straight game. Azeez Al-Shaair was the main beneficiary of Greenlaw's absence in Week 3 while Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also rotated in.