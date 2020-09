Greenlaw (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Giants, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Greenlaw will sit out his first game since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2019. He hasn't logged more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in either game this season, so Mark Nzeocha and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will likely rotate in Greenlaw's place Sunday.