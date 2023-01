Greenlaw (back) has been ruled out of the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

No surprise here, as Greenlaw was unable to practice during the week after injuring his back in Week 17. The 49ers will err on the side of caution ahead of Wild Card weekend. In his absence, Oren Burks is the likely candidate to replace him at weakside linebacker.