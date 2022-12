Greenlaw compiled 15 tackles (10 solo), an interception and pass defensed in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Greenlaw's 15 stops ties a season high, while his interception was his first on the year and third of his career. The fourth-year pro is enjoying his best season yet, as his 103 tackles so far has already surpassed his previous high of 92 in his rookie season. He'll work to keep piling on the stops Thursday against the Seahawks.