Greenlaw (back) logged limited practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of San Francisco's wild-card game against Seattle on Saturday.
Greenlaw hurt his back against the Raiders in Week 17 and missed San Francisco's regular-season finale versus Arizona after logging three DNPs during the week. However, his ability to practice -- albeit in limited fashion -- both Tuesday and Wednesday suggests that he has a chance to participate in Saturday's wild-card contest versus the Seahawks. That would be a big boost to the 49ers' defense, as Greenlaw ranked second on the team with 127 tackles while adding an interception and two forced fumbles during 15 regular-season games.