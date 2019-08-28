49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Prospects for starting looking good
Greenlaw projects to be the 49ers' starting strong outside linebacker following the release of Malcolm Smith on Tuesday.
Greenlaw was primarily competing with Smith for the starting Sam linebacker job this preseason, so the latter's release all but confirms that the job is the rookie's to lose. The 2019 fifth-round pick impressed early in camp and during the preseason, displaying his plus athleticism when given opportunities to play with the first-team defense in place of Kwon Alexander (knee), who was being eased back into action following knee surgery. Even if Greenlaw ends up starting, he will only be used in base 4-3 formations, which will limit his snap count and tackle totals compared to starters Fred Warner and the aforementioned Alexander.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Jones rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Projections vs. ADP
We're diving into SportsLine's projections to identify four over-valued players and four-undervalued...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Michel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
ADP Stock Watch: Risers
Who's stock is rising the most as we head into a mega draft weekend? Here's what the latest...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...