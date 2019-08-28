Greenlaw projects to be the 49ers' starting strong outside linebacker following the release of Malcolm Smith on Tuesday.

Greenlaw was primarily competing with Smith for the starting Sam linebacker job this preseason, so the latter's release all but confirms that the job is the rookie's to lose. The 2019 fifth-round pick impressed early in camp and during the preseason, displaying his plus athleticism when given opportunities to play with the first-team defense in place of Kwon Alexander (knee), who was being eased back into action following knee surgery. Even if Greenlaw ends up starting, he will only be used in base 4-3 formations, which will limit his snap count and tackle totals compared to starters Fred Warner and the aforementioned Alexander.