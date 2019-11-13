Greenlaw logged eight tackles (three solo) and recorded and interception in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks.

For a moment, it looked like Greenlaw would play the hero as he picked off Russell Wilson with a fingertip catch at the 49er four-yard line as the Seahawks threatened to end the game in overtime. Although it didn't work out that way, the 22-year-old still came up big in his first start since taking over with Kwon Alexander (pectoral) out for the year, setting season-highs in tackles and snaps in addition to the clutch play.